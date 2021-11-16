How top 100 law firm Ward Hadaway is helping RS Security Consultants to innovate and grow

A Yorkshire-based security company which was formed as the UK went into lockdown last year has been honoured at a House of Lords ceremony after securing a number of blue-chip clients.

Richard Sumner, the managing director at RS Security Consultants, established the independent security consultancy in March 2020 after gaining more than 30 years’ experience in the field.

RS Security Consultants works with national companies in the planning, design and testing of large-scale security systems to ensure physical security and crime prevention.

Richard Sumner, Managing Director at RS Security Consultants, shares his story alongside Emma Digby, a Partner at Ward Hadaway.

Mr Sumner added: “Before setting up on my own, when I worked for a company, I applied the same amount of commitment and can-do attitude to getting the job done every single time, no matter what the job entailed.

“I absolutely love what I do, and I wanted every customer to not just see that but believe it too.”

Mr Sumner takes a pragmatic approach to solving the physical security challenges faced by all kinds of businesses and organisations.

“I really struggled to think of a name for the business,” he said. “I spoke to someone who I worked with for years and he said the business name should carry my name because prospective clients will instantly identify with the business and know what it stands for.”

RS Security Consultants has won a number of industry awards including the OSPA Outstanding Security Consultant of the Year 2021 award and a number of blue-chip companies as clients.

The company was presented with an award at the House of Lords that recognises the positive difference independent security consultants are making to big name clients including InCommunities and Shephard Engineering Services.

RS Security Consultants currently employs four people, with recruitment on the way for a fifth, and as a number of high-profile national clients on its books. The consultancy is aiming for 20% growth year-on-year, a significant achievement for a business that started just before the first Covid-19 national lockdown.

Mr Sumner added: “We are so passionate about what we do – we genuinely work in the customer’s best interests.

“As our team continues to grow, every individual we hire will have the same mindset. Every client brief or challenge excites us and motivates us to get the best possible outcome for them.

“There’s nothing better than completing a job and learning that it not just met expectations but exceeded them.”

Emma Digby, a partner at Ward Hadaway’s Leeds office, said: “Richard is one of the most genuine people I’ve ever met. And with that honesty and transparency comes a strong business acumen and an unrivalled passion to do the best job he can.

“RS Security Consultants is living proof that you don’t need to be an established business that’s been around for decades, you just need to be true to your word in delivering a first-class service and demonstrate exactly what makes a business thrive – expertise, excitement and empathy.”