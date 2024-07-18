How trip to Norway is helping my Hornsea fish and chip shop lead the way on sustainability: Geoff Whitehead

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a result, I had the pleasure of attending Seafood from Norway’s annual winners' study trip to Norway.

It’s not often that I can take time away from my shop, but when you get a chance to visit a country known for its sustainable seafood – something I'm very passionate about implementing at Whitehead’s – you go. While I did attend last year, this year’s trip was uniquely memorable for several reasons.

Aimed at giving the winners of this year’s awards a real showcase of what’s behind Norway’s responsibly managed cod and haddock, the two most popular species used by British fish and chip shops, the trip was jam-packed with interesting insights.

Geoff Whitehead discusses his recent trip to Norway

Over the course of an immersive three days, a standout highlight for me was meeting the experts researching Norway’s fish stocks and getting an informed view of the state of the seafood market. Daniel Howell, a scientist at the Institute of Marine Research in Norway, gave a fascinating talk on sustainable fish stock management.

According to the institute, the amount of fish caught matters, but how we fish matters just as much. We learned that in Norway, there is extensive regulation dedicated to minimising the catch of unwanted fish, which is part of the country’s strong commitment to sustainable harvest of its marine resources.

The biggest takeaway I’ve learned so far since winning this award is that there are simply not enough shops taking an interest in transitioning to greener alternatives. It’s frustrating for me to see that people don’t seem to understand just how much money can be saved by using sustainably sourced products and implementing green business practices.

While there is an upfront investment, there is an undeniable cost benefit that comes down the line. For example, I'm getting paid to recycle the oil we use in the store and saving a significant amount of money each summer as a direct result of installing solar panels at the shop. The savings are there; it's just about taking the first step.

In the fish and chip sector, and the hospitality sector more broadly here in the UK, it is crucial for operators to communicate their sustainability credentials to their customers. Trips like this, through information sharing among peers and research experts, arm us with the knowledge to inform the people we serve properly, giving them peace of mind in their purchasing decisions.

Over the years, I've learned that there are many ways to do this, but the best is simply chatting with customers in-store; fostering a deeper connection with them while doing so. Now more than ever, people want to know where their food comes from, and operators who go that extra mile to communicate that to them will reap massive benefits.

I’m still buzzing from the amazing trip to Norway. Beyond organising the trip and bringing in experts to share insights, Seafood from Norway has helped us foster a stronger sense of community and knowledge sharing among fish and chip operators. As mentioned, I attended last year as well, and I'm still active in the same WhatsApp group chat from over a year ago. In such a community-centric industry, having the opportunity to connect over three full days was a real treat, and I hope to have the chance to do so again in the future.