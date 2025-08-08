How UK Export Finance is helping Yorkshire firms make waves globally

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He might be based in London but his focus is on companies based in Batley, Barnsley and other villages, towns and cities around the country who want to leave their mark on the world stage. As chief executive of UK Export Finance, the former banker is at the helm of an organisation which provided £14.5bn in loans, guarantees and insurance over the last year and supported tens of thousands of jobs. UKEF is the UK's export credit agency and a Government department, working alongside the Department for Business and Trade. Established in 1919, it exists to ensure that no viable UK export fails for lack of finance or insurance from the private market, while operating at no net cost to the taxpayer. UKEF provided the highest level of support in its 106-year history in 2024-25 to help 667 UK firms break into international markets and grow as exporters, according to its annual report.

“We support UK exports, typically by supporting overseas projects on the basis that they buy things from the UK,’’ Mr Reid, told The Yorkshire Post. “We provide direct support to UK exporters, companies in the UK for whom exports are an important part of their business.”

Businesses that have benefited include Batley-based Angloco and Ayrshire-headquartered Emergency One which won contracts to supply 62 fire engines to Iraq after UKEF provided a loan to its Ministry of Finance. Mr Reid is particularly keen to highlight the success of Angloco, a business based in the heart of West Yorkshire’s traditional Heavy Woollen District.

Tim Reid, Chief Executive of UK Export Finance, said: "We support UK exports, typically by supporting overseas projects on the basis that they buy things from the UK." (Photo supplied by UK Export Finance)

"Some of their fire engines were bought by the Iraqi Government,’’ he recalled. “We provided financing in Iraq on the basis that they were buying goods and services from companies like Angloco in Yorkshire. That increases the order book for a company like Angloco. That hopefully results in them being able to grow their business and create high skilled jobs in Yorkshire.

“That’s a great example of where we’ve provided financing overseas but we know the money has been spent in part to purchase things made in Yorkshire.

“Slime Party is also another great example - they are a female-led business based in Barnsley,’’ he added. “We provided support in the form of a UK Government guarantee. This enabled them to develop a new site and increase the number of people they employed in Barnsley.”

Slime Party UK produces a mess-free variety of sensory putty. From humble beginnings in the kitchen of its founder Ruby Sheldon, the business now supplies some of the largest toy retailers in the world. UKEF’s efforts to champion UK exporters supported up to 70,000 jobs including in key industrial sectors like clean energy industries, advanced manufacturing, life sciences and automotive which are central to the government’s Modern Industrial Strategy. However, Mr Reid is aware that many potential exporters face hurdles.

“There are a range of barriers that hold people back from exporting,’’ he added. “From UKEF we’re very focused on the financing part of the puzzle. We can provide finance to enable them to win contracts, to fulfil orders or sometimes, with insurance to make sure they get paid.

“We work very closely with the Department of Business and Trade (DBT), with whom we share a Secretary of State. Companies that export are typically growing faster and creating higher paid jobs and the impact that has on the local community is very positive.

“I was at HSBC for 34 years in a range of different roles in the UK and overseas,’’ he recalled. “When I took on this role, what was exciting to me was the role that we can play in creating an impact.

“That might be an impact on an overseas market if we’re working on a hospital project in, say Angola, or Guyana and you can see the impact you’re having on the local community. Then you combine that with the impact we can have here at home in the UK on enabling exporters to grow their business. It’s put a spring in my step as I walk across Westminster Bridge in the morning from Waterloo Station. It’s inspiring what we’re able to do to enable the growth of UK exports.

“We have a new Modern Industrial Strategy and Trade strategy and we play an important role as one of the enabling tools to help deliver on some of those strategies. Everything we do very clearly ties in with the broader Government strategy trying to drive economic growth,’’ he added.

“For ambitious businesses that are looking to find a way to grow, exports remain an opportunity for them individually and for our economy more broadly to help accelerate that growth we’re all looking for.”

Under the Direct Lending Facility, UK Export Finance (UKEF) provides loans within an overall limit of £13bn to overseas buyers, allowing them to finance the purchase of capital goods and services from UK exporters. UKEF’s General Export Facility (GEF) provides partial guarantees to banks to support UK exporters' overall business growth, rather than being tied to specific export contracts UKEF’s support for Yorkshire businesses continues to grow. In April, Rosehill Polymers Group opened a new factory in Sowerby Bridge, West Yorkshire, following a previous financing agreement with UK Export Finance (UKEF) and Virgin Money. Rosehill is a manufacturer of polymer systems using recycled rubber which are used across sectors such as highways, railways, energy, sport, and security infrastructure.

“Rosehill exports to more than 60 countries,’’ said Mr Reid. “We have been able to provide support to them which is creating jobs in West Yorkshire but also opportunities around apprenticeships and fostering future talent. Growing that skills base is very important.”