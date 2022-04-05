How wellbeing and mental health are beginning to slip down the business agenda

The Health and Wellbeing at Work 2022 report revealed that the number of HR professionals who think that wellbeing is on the agenda of senior leaders has fallen from 75 per cent to 70 per cent in the past year.

There has also been a drop in the proportion of HR professionals who think senior leaders encourage a focus on mental wellbeing through their actions and behaviours, falling from 48 per cent in 2021 to 42 per cent in 2022.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Similarly, there has been a decrease in respondents who say managers have bought into the importance of wellbeing, dropping from 67 per cent in 2021 to 60 per cent for 2022.

The report notes that Covid will continue to impact workers for some time.

But the report notes that Covid will continue to impact workers for some time and needs to be factored into organisational plans, particularly with regards to effective mental health support and helping people with long Covid.

If they don’t, it warns, employers run the risk of losing valuable employees at a time of severe skills shortages.

Rachel Suff, senior employment relations adviser at the CIPD, said: “Not only is Covid still with us, it has exacerbated existing health and wellbeing challenges and created new ones, like long Covid. So while the drop may be small at this point, it’s still a concern that some senior leaders are starting to pay less attention to health and wellbeing – particularly when the last two years have proven how important it is to organisational resilience.”

The research surveyed 804 HR professionals, representing more than 4.3 million employees.

---

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today.

Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you'll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers.

So, please - if you can - pay for our work. Just £5 per month is the starting point. If you think that which we are trying to achieve is worth more, you can pay us what you think we are worth. By doing so, you will be investing in something that is becoming increasingly rare. Independent journalism that cares less about right and left and more about right and wrong. Journalism you can trust.

Thank you