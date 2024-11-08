How we've turned 'placemaking' from buzzword into reality at Leeds SOYO scheme: Hollie Shackleton

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was great to hear Angela Barnicle from Leeds City Council outline the city’s need for comprehensive development that comes forward in phases at a recent event, as it’s an approach that we at Caddick have been taking at our SOYO scheme for over a decade.

When we began developing the masterplan for SOYO, we knew that we wanted to embed placemaking within it, Whether it was through the creation of new public realm or the establishment of partnerships with key cultural institutions such as Leeds Playhouse, we took a long-term view that was at once specific enough to be impactful, and flexible enough to meet the evolving needs of the community.

The most successful placemaking is built on the understanding that spaces are living entities. They are not developed in a vacuum, but are shaped and reshaped by the people who inhabit them, as well as wider cultural, economic and social forces. It’s only by maintaining an ongoing dialogue with those who live, work and play both inside of and around the scheme, that communities can truly thrive.

Hollie Shackleton shares her expert insight

This involvement needs to go beyond one-off financial contributions, instead focusing on creating long-term partnerships that can deliver maximum impact.

Our work with Leeds Playhouse, for example, has already spanned over a decade, with us most recently collaborating on the unveiling of Ribbons, a new piece of public art by Pippa Hale, located at the gateway to SOYO which honours the names of almost 400 inspirational Leeds women.

We also recently partnered with Leeds BID and other supporters on the Leeds International Festival of Ideas (LIFI), working to drive footfall to the Playhouse and demonstrate everything that this area of the city has to offer for new and returning visitors.

The recent Leeds Light Night has also been a fantastic way for us to showcase what sets SOYO and its surrounding areas apart, helping to demonstrate why this part of Leeds rightfully deserves the title of the “cultural quarter”.

But placemaking isn’t just about programming and events; it’s about creating a physical space that encourages interaction and a sense of belonging. Public art plays a pivotal role in this. Installations like Ribbons are not just decorative, they are expressions of community identity, offering residents and visitors alike a chance to engage with their surroundings in meaningful ways.

Earlier this year, we announced the appointment of our Artist in Residence, EV Hardaker and marked our partnership with the launch of THE ARCH – a major temporary art installation that was situated at the heart of SOYO.

As a Leeds-based visual artist and designer, Emma’s work has been crucial for integrating SOYO into the wider fabric of the city. Through using found photographs and documentation of the historic Quarry Hill area and taking inspiration from the wallpaper and interior designs of the former flats, she is bridging between the past and future and providing a long-lasting legacy that will be embedded into the furniture and fabric of SOYO for generations to come.

As we prepare to begin construction on the final blocks of SOYO, we are committed to continue our dedication to fostering cultural spaces that reflect and respond to the community’s needs, turning this brownfield space into a hub where culture, art, and everyday life intersect.