Social media, once a place for connection, has become a breeding ground for hostility. It feels like the “wild west” – a space where some believe they can say or do whatever they like without thought for the devastating impact on others.

But these attitudes don’t remain online. They seep into our everyday lives, including our workplaces. And the consequences are serious.

I hear from employees who feel unsafe travelling to client sites or attending networking events because of their race, religion, or gender identity. Others are second-guessing whether they can truly bring their whole selves to work without fear of being targeted, ridiculed, or dismissed. The result? People are withdrawing, disengaging, or leaving workplaces altogether. Some feel they have no choice but to pursue legal claims. This is not just a social problem; it is a business problem too.

Jodie Hill shares her expert insight

When toxic rhetoric enters the workplace unchecked, it chips away at trust, morale, and psychological safety. Without psychological safety, people don’t speak up. They don’t share ideas, they don’t raise concerns, and they don’t feel able to challenge harmful behaviour. This silence enables microaggressions to multiply and sends a dangerous message: that intolerance is acceptable.

Leaders and employers cannot look away. While we cannot control what is said on social media or in the street, we can control what we tolerate within our organisations. The line must be clear: discriminatory conduct of any kind is not welcome.

There are practical steps employers can and must take. Firstly, revisit your policies. It is not enough to have them gathering dust in a drawer. Anti-harassment and discrimination policies should be regularly shared, understood, and reinforced – with a paper trail to prove it.

Secondly, invest in training. Employees at all levels need to understand what constitutes harassment, microaggressions, and exclusionary “banter.” Managers in particular need to know how to intervene swiftly and fairly when issues arise.

Thirdly, create safe ways for people to raise concerns. Anonymous reporting mechanisms can make a big difference, especially for those who fear retaliation. These should be backed up by transparent and consistent processes.

Finally, think about your people’s reality. Some colleagues may feel more vulnerable right now. They might be anxious about attending late-night events or travelling alone. Leaders who adapt expectations and show flexibility send a powerful message of care and allyship.

I also urge leaders to reflect on their own privilege. Just because you don’t see or feel a problem doesn’t mean it isn’t happening in your workplace. Allyship is not passive – it is about actively using your voice, influence, and position to protect and uplift those who need it.

The rise of hate speech in society is frightening. But within our workplaces, we still have the power to create environments that are safe, inclusive, and compassionate. The time for silence is over. Leaders must act – not only because it is the right thing to do, but because the future health of their organisations depends on it.