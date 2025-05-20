How Yorkshire can lead the way on tackling North's 'healthspan' crisis: Hannah Beaumont

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As someone who had their health taken from them early in life, diagnosed with auto-immune disease as a teenager, I know this truth intimately: lifespan without healthspan is not a gift — it’s a burden.

That distinction — between years lived and years lived well — lies at the heart of a growing crisis in the North. While people in London and the South East are seeing gains in both lifespan and healthspan, communities across Yorkshire and the wider North are being left behind. The reasons aren’t just economic — they’re behavioural, structural, and deeply systemic.

Lifestyle-related disease continues to hit the North hardest. Smoking rates in the North East remain among the highest in England, with direct knock-on effects in cancer and respiratory disease.

Dr Hannah Beaumont shares her expert insight

Obesity levels, fuelled by lower physical activity and poorer access to affordable, nutritious food, are significantly higher in Northern towns and cities — contributing to rising rates of diabetes, heart disease, and musculoskeletal issues. These aren’t just personal health problems; they’re dragging down our economy, straining our NHS, and cutting lives short.

The South, by contrast, reaped the benefits of early, sustained investment in prevention. Access to screening, early intervention, and well-funded public health campaigns helped embed healthier habits decades ago. Meanwhile, the North was left to play catch-up — often without the funding, infrastructure, or political will to close the gap.

The result? A feedback loop where ill health leads to economic hardship, which in turn leads to more ill health.

Yorkshire is now uniquely positioned to flip this script. The scale of the challenge here is exactly what makes the region so ripe for innovation. With some of the country’s worst rates of preventable disease, early morbidity, and economic inactivity, any meaningful improvement would be nationally significant. Where the South sees marginal gains, the North offers transformational potential.

Yorkshire also has the tools. Across the region, world-class research is already underway at the University of Leeds, Sheffield, Bradford and York. Along with my co-director I have launched Promethean Longevity — a science-led health and fitness programme developed right here in the region. Grounded in clinical research and behavioural science, early participants have seen striking results, including biological age reductions of up to 17 years.

It’s exactly the kind of intervention that shows what’s possible when evidence, accessibility, and regional need are brought together — and it could serve as a model for community- based longevity initiatives nationwide.

A Yorkshire Longevity Hub could unite these strengths — blending biotech, behavioural science, AI, community health and entrepreneurship into a focused, regional powerhouse. It could test, refine, and deploy interventions where they’re needed most — and in doing so, build a blueprint for the rest of the UK.

This isn’t just a job for government. Businesses, local leaders, and communities all have a crucial role to play.

By working together — across sectors and beyond silos — we can start reshaping the North’s health future from the ground up, not waiting for change to trickle down.

We can turn Yorkshire into a beacon of what’s possible when science, community, and policy align around one shared goal: not just living longer, but living better — for everyone.