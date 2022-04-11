How Yorkshire saw an encouraging growth in new businesses at the start of 2022

The research from insolvency and restructuring trade body R3, which is based on an analysis of data provided by CreditSafe, shows that in December 2021, the Yorkshire business community increased with the creation of 3,530 new businesses.

This accelerated by 825 to a further 4,353 new businesses in January 2022 – a rise of 23 per cent - and the trend continued into February with 4,845 new firms being established, an increase of 490, or 11 per cent, from the previous month.

The region outperformed the UK as a whole which saw a 20 per cent rise from December to January with the addition of almost 60,000 start-ups, and a near 5 per cent month-on-month increase to February with a further 62,800 new companies being set up.

Eleanor Temple says "it is reassuring to see that the entrepreneurial spirit is alive and well in Yorkshire".

Eleanor Temple, chair of R3 in Yorkshire and a barrister at Kings Chambers in Leeds, said: “After what has been one of the most tumultuous periods in living memory with pandemic lockdowns and restrictions affecting almost every aspect of life and causing huge disruption and loss of revenue for so many businesses, it is reassuring to see that the entrepreneurial spirit is alive and well in Yorkshire.

“While there have been many businesses who have struggled over the last two years, upheaval often proves to be a catalyst for positive change with nimble businesses adapting their offering, or coming up with completely new, innovative ventures.

"It seems that many new enterprises have used the economic ‘pause’ to plan exciting initiatives which we are now seeing coming to fruition.

“However, a word of caution – as the first few years of trading are often the most risky for a new business, extensive research and rigorous financial forecasting, together with adequate funding, are vital.