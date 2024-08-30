How Yorkshire's hospitality businesses can embrace technology while retaining the human touch: Rob Lazenby

These innovations bring a myriad of benefits, of course.

For starters, it can revolutionise the customer experience. From seamless online bookings and personalised service recommendations to smart room features and mobile check-ins, guests enjoy a more convenient and personalised stay.

AI and data analytics enable us to anticipate guest preferences, leading to higher satisfaction and loyalty.

Rob Lazenby shares his expert insight

Innovative technologies streamline operations, reducing costs and improving efficiency.

Automated check-ins, digital key cards and self-service kiosks reduce the need for extensive front desk staff. Stock management systems and automated ordering processes in restaurants minimise waste. This operational efficiency translates into cost savings and improved service delivery.

Digital marketing tools and social media platforms allow us to reach a wider audience and engage with customers in real time. Personalised marketing campaigns, targeted advertisements, and loyalty programmes enhance customer engagement.

Virtual reality and augmented reality offer immersive marketing experiences, enabling potential guests to explore properties before booking.

And technology plays a crucial role in promoting sustainability within the hospitality sector.

Energy management systems, smart thermostats, and eco-friendly innovations reduce energy consumption and carbon footprints. Digital solutions also facilitate waste management and promote sustainable practices, aligning with the growing consumer demand for environmentally conscious businesses.

However, there are of course negative impacts that this wave of change brings.

Invariably, when technology enhances efficiency, it also leads to job displacement. Automation and AI reduce the need for certain roles, particularly in front desk operations, housekeeping, and food service.

This shift can result in unemployment and requires a focus on retraining and upskilling displaced workers to adapt to new roles within the industry.

Most hospitality firms are SMEs and, as such, implementing advanced technologies involves significant upfront investment.

SMEs may struggle to afford these costs, leading to a competitive disadvantage compared to larger, tech-savvy corporations.

The financial burden of maintaining and upgrading technology can also strain resources for smaller businesses.

The increasing reliance on digital systems exposes hospitality businesses to cybersecurity threats. Data breaches, hacking and cyber-attacks can compromise sensitive customer information, leading to loss of trust and legal repercussions. Ensuring robust cybersecurity measures is essential but can be costly and complex.

The automation of services can lead to a loss of the personal touch that is a hallmark of hospitality. While digital interactions are efficient, they lack the warmth and human connection that many guests value. Striking a balance between technology and personalised service is crucial to maintaining the essence of hospitality.

However, the key to navigating this digital transformation lies in balancing innovation with tradition. I believe that we must leverage technology to enhance efficiency and customer experience while preserving the human element that defines hospitality.

By embracing technological advancements thoughtfully and strategically, we can create a future where technology enhances rather than diminishes the essence of hospitality. The journey ahead requires a commitment to innovation, adaptability, and a steadfast focus on delivering unparalleled guest experiences.

