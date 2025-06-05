Howden opens new branch in York, furthering commitment to local high street

Award-winning insurance broker Howden has opened a new branch in York, with a team of dedicated advisors to help clients and the community get the insurance advice they need.

Howden is one of the UK’s largest insurance brokers, yet continues to serve local people, in their towns and communities, across more than 200 branches and office locations, and now including York. With more than 100 insurance products available, from home insurance to horsebox, commercial cover to kit cars; Howden has access to a range of mainstream and niche insurers to help cover every specialist requirement and can also support when you need to make a claim.

Located at 11-13 Feasegate, the branch opened in mid-May, though the team has been serving clients remotely since launching virtually last September. As well as Branch Manager George Clark, who has been a part of Howden for 10 years, the team includes Liam Snaith, Jack Liddle, Donna Wise, Dylan Muggeson-Forbes and Jamie Clinton.

Branch Manager George Clark: “We’re thrilled to be the latest Howden team in an already extensive branch network, and excited to welcome everyone through our doors! At a time when other national businesses are moving away from the high street, in favour of an online-only model, we’re proud to invest in the city and people of York and prioritise real human connections and a local personalised service.

The newly-opened Howden York branch

“At Howden, we understand that our clients like knowing that we’re there to help, whenever they need us and however they need us. Our York branch is a comfortable, convenient space to speak with insurance experts, to help you get the right advice for protecting the things that mean the most to you.”

The York branch opening follows a landmark year for Howden, having been named Broker of the Decade in 2024 and crowned Insurance Company of the Year at the City AM Awards in 2025. Howden is also a proud Principal Partner of The British & Irish Lions, reflecting its ambition and presence on an international stage.

But this partnership also allows local teams across the Howden branch network to support rugby’s growth and sustainability from grassroots to the professional level. This approach is part of Howden’s core belief that insurance can be a force for good in the communities it serves.

George continued: “While there are many ways to measure success in business, Howden’s people-first ethos means that caring for clients and the local community remains at the heart of what we do.

“We’re excited that our first event will be joining in the city’s Pride celebrations on 7th June, where we’ll be out in the community with cupcakes, pick ‘n’ mix from Sweet For My Sweet, a face painter, giveaways and more. We’re looking forward to celebrating with everyone!”