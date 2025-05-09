Howzat! Freedom supports giant cricket wickets world record

Freedom, part of the Yorkshire-based NG Bailey Group, has played a key role in setting a new world record for a village cricket club.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Toft Cricket Club is now home to the world’s largest cricket wickets - an eye-catching installation standing 8.5 metres tall. The giant sculpture breaks a 50-year-old record previously held in New South Wales, Australia, at the Don Bradman Oval.

The project took three months to complete. Crafted from four-tonne Douglas fir trunks, renowned wood artist Andy Burgess sculpted the wickets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But bringing the idea to life required more than creative vision - it took engineering expertise and technical precision, which is where the Leeds headquartered Freedom team came in.

Stump up for Toft

A team of six from the Freedom division made up a 50-strong crew to successfully deliver the project. Freedom provided the heavy plant and machinery needed to install the stumps and led on all critical safety elements including risk assessments, method statements and detailed lifting plans.

Jason Hill, Operations Director at Freedom, said: “Our skilled team did a fantastic job excavating 2.4 metres into the ground and then successfully raising the wickets into position. On paper, it sounded hugely ambitious and not the usual infrastructure projects we are involved in. But the project played perfectly to our technical strengths and expertise, and we are proud to have been involved.”

Graham Drury, partner at Driven and the person behind the fundraising idea, added: “We wanted to do something to put Toft on the map and help raise money for a new cricket pavilion. Visitors are now invited to come down, take photos and donate to Toft Cricket Club’s crowdfunder.”