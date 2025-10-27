HSBC to set aside £825m charge after court ruling in Madoff-linked case

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The provision follows a long-running case brought by Herald Fund SPC, which in 2009 sued HSBC Securities Services Luxembourg (HSSL), claiming losses of cash and securities linked to Madoff’s Ponzi scheme, one of the largest financial scandals in history.

This month, the Luxembourg Court of Cassation rejected HSSL’s appeal on Herald’s securities restitution claim but upheld its appeal concerning the cash restitution claim.

HSSL now plans to pursue a second appeal before the Luxembourg Court of Appeal to contest the amount it may be required to pay.

HSBC will set aside 1.1 billion dollars (£825 million) in its third-quarter results after a Luxembourg court ruling related to the Bernard Madoff investment fraud. (Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

Madoff, who died in prison in 2021, admitted to defrauding thousands of investors of around $65bn (£48.7bn).