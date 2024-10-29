HSBC to start cutting top banker roles as it reveals increase in profits

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chief executive Georges Elhedery said the banking giant was “moving at pace” with a major restructuring announced last week.

The reorganisation will see the number of geographical units reduced from five to two, with the formation of “eastern markets”, incorporating Asia and the Middle East, and “western markets”, comprising the UK, Europe and Americas.

Mr Elhedery stressed the changes will make the bank “simpler and faster” by axing the doubling-up of roles at a senior level.

Banking giant HSBC has recorded a pre-tax profit of 7.7 billion dollars (£5.9 billion) for the third quarter of 2024 (Photo by Matt Crossick/PA Wire)

The bulk of the cost savings will come from trimming the number of top bankers working at HSBC over the next few months.

Mr Elhedery said: “The primary reason for this reorganisation is to make us a simpler, leaner organisation with faster decision-making and stronger empowerment of our frontline people.

“There will inevitably be some de-duplication of frontline governance and therefore inevitably be the reduction of some senior roles in the organisation.”

HSBC will not put a figure on its expected cost savings until February, alongside the release of its 2024 financial results, but the boss said it “will be moving at pace and making organisation decisions over the next few months”.

The updates come as the bank said it generated a pre-tax profit of $8.5bn (£6.6bn) between July and September, nearly a tenth more than the $7.7bn (£5.9bn) made over the same period last year.