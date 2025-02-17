HSBC UK supports MBO at Design and Display Limited
A West Yorkshire-based joinery manufacturer is set to expand into new markets and create jobs following a change in ownership supported by HSBC UK funding.
HSBC UK provided a seven-figure funding package to support the management buyout (MBO) at Design and Display Limited, which is based in Elland, West Yorkshire.
The company achieved a turnover of approximately £9m in 2024, as the current managing director Jon Worsnop takes a 91 per cent stake in the business. A spokesman said: “With a current workforce of 53, Design and Display Limited plans to create further positions on the warehouse floor, bringing the total to 65 employees at its purpose built 80,000 sq ft facility.”
