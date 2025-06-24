HSL Chairs wins National Family Business of the Year Award for Manufacturing

Yorkshire based seating specialist HSL Chairs has been named National Family Business of the Year 2025 in the Manufacturing category by Family Business United.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With a clear focus on comfort, wellbeing and quality, HSL impressed the judges with their strong family culture, continued investment in British manufacturing, and commitment to supporting both customers and communities

Ben Waters, HSL Chairs CEO and third generation family member commented “We are incredibly proud to receive this award. It’s a recognition not just of our furniture, but of the people behind it, who have shaped HSL into what it is today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While our business has evolved over the years, our aim has never changed. We’re proud to continue that legacy by investing in British manufacturing, supporting our communities, and staying true to our values.”

Pictured: HSL CEO and Third Generation Family Member, Ben Waters

Paul Andrews, Founder and CEO of Family Business United, added, “HSL is a family business with great heritage and values and a clear purpose from both a business perspective and in relation to the community in which they operate.

They have a strong family culture, engaged family members in the business and a workforce of over 600. Family is front and centre at HSL and their family values are woven into their everyday lives, the perfect bedrock for their family-first culture.

They are innovative, invest heavily in the future of their business and their people, and have strong ties to the local community. They are a great example of a fully integrated vertical business undertaking everything from the design and manufacture to sale of their products.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad