HTF Legal appoints director as part of expansion plans

By Kirsty Haig
Contributor
Published 5th Jun 2025, 12:38 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2025, 12:52 BST
HTF Legal Ltd, the specialist private client law firm based in Wetherby, has announced the promotion of Leighan Banks to Director as part of a major growth phase for the business.

Leighan, who joined the firm in 2022, specialises in contentious probate and inheritance disputes. Known for her calm and compassionate approach, she supports clients through some of the most difficult and emotional legal issues — such as will challenges and family inheritance disputes.

Managing Director and Founder Helen Forster said: “Leighan’s promotion is a huge milestone for us. She brings technical excellence, empathy, and leadership — a true reflection of what HTF Legal stands for.”

HTF Legal has seen remarkable growth over the past year, with new client matters up by 56% and turnover more than doubling since June 2022. The firm is now preparing to expand both its team and physical footprint, with plans underway for additional office space.

Leighan Banks has been appointed Director at HTF Legal

Leighan said: “I’m incredibly proud to take on this role at such an exciting time for the firm. HTF Legal is a law firm with heart and I look forward to helping shape its future right here in Wetherby.”

HTF Legal has become known not only for its legal work, but also for its dedication to the local community, running free legal advice clinics at Wetherby Town Hall, educational events and supporting charities such as Shine and dementia awareness initiatives.

