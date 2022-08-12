Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The offering is being rolled out as a customisable solution for charities following its success with Centrepoint’s Christmas campaign last year, which raised circa £367k, a £67k increase on the same campaign from the previous year.

Managing director of Propack, Jason Clough, said: “I am incredibly proud of my team for delivering such incredible results for Centrepoint and hope that we can help other organisations to do the same.

“Many charities will be planning their Christmas campaigns at the moment and virtual gift programmes can be exceptionally valuable for the third sector, both in terms of financial benefit and brand awareness.

“Our team has worked hard to develop this solution following a full programme of analysis and UX testing, resulting in the integration of personalised messaging, digital variable print, the introduction of specifically designed order forms and production of a designed suite of greeting cards.”

Propack, a partner to several third sector organisations including Plan International UK, Sue Ryder and Parkinsons’ UK, has developed the solution to help other third sector organisations capitalise on additional revenue streams through the creation of fully personalised greeting cards and gifts specific to each charity.

Propack produces in excess of 25 million technology-led print and direct mail packs per year, working with a range of both B2C and B2B clients, with sector specialisms in retail, charity, travel and automotive.