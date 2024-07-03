The Huddesfield-based firm, which provides ﬁntech and support services to the retail financial services sector has acquired Threesixty Services Ltd, a provider of compliance and business support services, from abrdn plc.

It said the acquisition will further strengthen its range of services available to professional intermediaries, complementing its current offerings of SimplyBiz, Compliance First, and SIFA.

The acquisition was funded from Fintel's existing financial resources. The business serves over 900 independent financial adviser and discretionary fund management firms and 10,000 advisers and delivered external revenues of £6.5m in 2023.

Fintel completed the acquisition of Threesixty for a gross upfront cash consideration of £14.6m. Picture: Adobe Stock

Threesixty is the eighth business acquired by Fintel over the past 12 months, joining AKG, VouchedFor, Competent Adviser, Micap, Synaptic, Owen James, and ifaDASH as Fintel continues to extend its reach and capabilities.

Neil Stevens, joint chief executive of Fintel, said: "We are delighted to welcome the very talented team and prestigious client base of threesixty to the Fintel family. With a shared commitment to promoting the value of professional financial advice, we believe this deal will further expand the choice of quality services in this vital sector.

"We are confident we can further enhance services for threesixty clients with joint investment in technology and will explore opportunities to make the benefits of our wider technology and data platform available over time.

“Our intention is to grow the strong brand and quality services of threesixty with the full support of the existing leadership, who will remain with the business to see it develop in the future".

In March this year, Fintel said it was well-placed to capitalise on favourable market conditions for acquisitions as it delivered a “resilient” full year performance.

For the year to the end of December 2023, it recorded adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) growth of 5.6 per cent to £20.5m and adjusted EBITDA margin of 31.5 per cent, compared to 29.1 per cent in 2022.

Meanwhile, core revenue increased 0.3 per cent to £56.6m and grew 5.6 per cent on a like-for-like basis to £47.7m, excluding the impact of volatility in the mortgage market, the gross to net revenue change of the software reseller revenues and acquisitions.

It also completed four acquisitions in 2023 with an initial net cash investment of £13.3m, delivering combined core revenues of £1.5m in the period.

Fintel highlighted a strong balance sheet with £12.7m of cash, and £69m of headroom in a £80m revolving credit facility, which it said provided flexibility for further investment.