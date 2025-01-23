Huddersfield software firm Adventoris generating 23 per cent of new business through referrals

Huddersfield Software as a Service (SaaS) business, Adventoris, is celebrating the success of its partnerships programme, an initiative which aims to expand the firm’s market reach and attract new customers by building collaborative relationships with a variety of companies.

The programme is currently bringing in 23 per cent of all new business from partner referrals, in its first year under the guidance of head of partnerships, Matthew Pinel.

Over the past year, Pinel’s leadership has driven the partnerships network up by almost 38 per cent, with ten more partners coming onboard to work with the firm and introduce Adventoris’s market-leading sales platform, SwiftCloud, to new customers.

SwiftCloud is a customisable B2B mobile app platform designed specifically for distributors and wholesalers. The app enables customers to see products, communicate with the company and make orders 24/7. 55 businesses, ranging from enterprise resource planning (ERP) vendors and third-party software providers to industry specific associations, are now working in partnership with the firm, introducing Adventoris to their clientele, and helping to accelerate its growth.

Matt Pinel

Key partners include technology firm, Tecman; IT service management company, X3 Consulting; software company, Web Control; wholesale buying group, Unitas; and global enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions provider, Vision 33; who are all now offering Adventoris’s flagship product, SwiftCloud, to their customers as a fully integrated solution via platforms including Microsoft, Sage and SAP. Pinel’s experience in the FMCG sector means he has encountered the issues that SwiftCloud can solve for businesses, helping in his role in leading the partnerships programme, and bringing in new partners and customers.

CEO of Adventoris, James Clarkson, said, “It’s been pleasing to watch the partnerships programme grow over the past year under Matt’s leadership, with just under a quarter of new business coming in from the expanded partner network. The partnerships programme is an integral part of the business, and we believe that through trusted partnerships, we can build a tech community that will open new sales channels and reach more customers.”