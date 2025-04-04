Huddersfield Town: Chairman Kevin Nagle signs new agreement with Town Foundation

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The football club and the Huddersfield Town Foundation have signed a new Service Level Agreement, formalising the relationship between both parties as part of a strategy to support the local community.

The foundation was launched in July 2012 by then Huddersfield Town chairman, Dean Hoyle. With a remit of improving the lives of young people across the region, the foundation created the ‘Early Kick-Off’ Breakfast Club initiative to ensure that children started their day in school with a healthy breakfast. The foundation now offers a range of activities to support the local community, including girls’ football camps, and has attracted support from major local businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement, Huddersfield Town said: “The renewed partnership between the club and its foundation sees the continuation of our trusted and equal partnership, with the foundation’s deep community connections, evidence-based insights and ability to tackle complex social problems clearly strengths.

Huddersfield Town Foundation Chair of Trustees Dr. Delroy Beverley (left) and Kevin Nagle, the chairman of Huddersfield Town. (Photo supplied by Huddersfield Town)

It added: “Going forward, the work of the foundation will take on a more rigorous and evidence-based approach, looking to drive more meaningful impact through sport. Benefitting both old and young, the outcome of the foundation’s work will see a wide range of targeted and tested interventions regularly taking place, with sporting activities and health programmes available for those who need it most within our local community.”

Huddersfield Town CEO Jake Edwards said: “Commitment to our local community and having a desire to drive progress across Kirklees has been of the utmost importance to us since day one, with chairman Kevin Nagle making it no secret that the club’s role helping to deliver positive social change was a major factor in his desire to take this project forward.

“Having done wonderfully since its inception, we want to help the Foundation become the best possible version of itself, and this was a major step on that journey.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Huddersfield Town Foundation CEO Sam Dainty added: "This is an exciting step forward for the foundation and a testament to the strength of our partnership with Huddersfield Town. This SLA reflects not just a formal agreement but a deep alignment of values and a shared commitment to improving the lives of local people. By working together, we can broaden our reach, enhance our support, and create lasting opportunities for those who need it most.

“Crucially, this partnership also represents our desire to further connect with fans and the wider local community, integrating them into the heart of what we do. By strengthening these relationships, we aim to create a greater sense of belonging and empower individuals to positively impact their own communities. Together, we can continue tackling inequality and levelling the playing field for everyone in Kirklees.”