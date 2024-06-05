Huddersfield Town Foundation appoints Dr Delroy Beverley as new chair of trustees
Dr Delroy Beverley succeeds the previous chair, Aidan Grills.
Educated at both Oxford and Cambridge, Dr Beverley has more than 30 years of business and executive leadership across multiple sectors including social housing, health, local government, and non-executive boards.
Dr Beverley has held several high-profile non-executive board directorships.
He continues as regional chairman at the Institute of Directors for Yorkshire & Northeast, and board member at Roffey Park Institute, which primes organisations to build business skills for individuals, teams, and organisations globally. He also serves on the EDI External Advisory Group for Huddersfield Town FC.
Notably, in 2014, he was the first ever black chairman of a European business school at the University of Bradford, School of Management, and he was also the first person from within social housing to win a prestigious IoD Director of the Year award, taking home the CSR / not-for-profit award in 2015.
As the Foundation’s new chairman, Dr Beverley’s role will include advocacy and influencing on behalf of the Foundation. Externally, he will act as a champion for the Foundation across the region, whilst working in close partnership with Huddersfield Town FC.
Chief Executive Siobhan Atkinson said: “I am delighted that Delroy has been appointed to the role of chair. He has an incredible wealth of knowledge and experience in both business and crucially as a skilled chairman, which can only enhance our governance and operations. The Board and the staff team at the Foundation share a combined passion to serve our local community in the best possible way and give everyone who we come into contact with the most promising opportunity to succeed.”