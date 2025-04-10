Huddersfield's Bob Priestley appointed project director at development in Old Trafford

Bob Priestley

McGoff Construction Limited has appointed Huddersfield's Bob Priestley as project director for its Warwick Road South scheme in Old Trafford.

A joint venture between MC Construction and the McGoff Group, Warwick Road South is a highly sustainable development of 80 affordable homes alongside Old Trafford Metrolink station that will be transferred to Southway Housing Trust once complete.

In his role as project director, Bob takes responsibility for the quality and timely completion of the scheme, ensuring build progresses to schedule, project margins are achieved, and that health and safety standards are maintained.

With more than 40 years’ experience in the construction industry, most recently at head of construction and construction director level, Bob brings a wealth of knowledge, expertise and experience to his new position and has made an immediate start on site.

He said: “Warwick Road South is a fantastic project that will enhance the immediate local area and offer many social and environmental benefits. As the main contractor it is our role to ensure the construction process runs smoothly and deliver the scheme on time and without complications.

“The McGoff Group has an impressive reputation within the industry, both for the size and types of projects undertaken but also for the dedication and approach of its team and I am excited to have started at Warwick Road South.”

McGoff Construction Services group managing director, Dean Johnston, added: “I am delighted to welcome Bob to the team, he brings a huge amount of valuable experience having worked on many sizable similar projects and I am confident that he will do a great job at Warwick Road.”

Professionally qualified with BSc and MCIOB, Bob is 63 and lives just outside Huddersfield with his long term partner. The couple has two grown up daughters both living and working in Central London. When not working, he enjoys visiting his daughters and clay pigeon shooting.

McGoff Construction Limited is part of the McGoff Group, a £150m collection of like-minded construction businesses based in Altrincham and focused predominantly on the delivery of new build developments in the healthcare, residential and commercial sectors.