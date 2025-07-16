Huddersfield’s Rumpus unveils new venue in Slaithwaite following landmark six-figure investment

West Yorkshire burger restaurant Rumpus has relocated to a new home in the centre of Slaithwaite, following a six-figure refurbishment of the village’s former Lloyds Bank.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The relocation serves up a new era for the business while remaining firmly rooted in the community where it all began.

Established back in 2017 in a converted public toilet block, Rumpus has outgrown its original Slaithwaite premises due to increasing demand and logistical limitations within the modest venue. Its new home — a neo-classical building dating back to 1909 — has now been respectfully restored and transformed into a characterful 50-cover restaurant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Lloyds Bank building, full of history and architectural character, has long been a landmark in the village. Rumpus’ transformation of the site honours its past while ensuring a lively new use for the space. The architectural redesign was led by award-winning Huddersfield-based firm One17 Design, with local property specialists Garside Developments overseeing the project management and delivery.

Rumus interior

The refurbishment was carried out in collaboration with a team of local tradespeople — including joiners, electricians, and bespoke furniture makers — aligning with Rumpus’ effort to invest in the community.

Rumpus is owned and operated by the Garside family, whose roots in Slaithwaite also trace back to the early 1900s.

“This is an exciting next step for us,” says Harry Garside.

“We’ve always admired this building as being part of the fabric of Slaithwaite. It feels right to bring it back to life in a way that respects its past while supporting the restaurant’s future. We’re looking forward to welcoming customers and staff into a space that’s both striking and built for purpose.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rumpus new menu

The site underwent a 12-month period of extensive works. While the exterior required only light touches, the interior was overhauled to suit the restaurant’s needs, including a £50,000 kitchen extraction system to meet modern ventilation standards.

The design retains many of the bank’s original features, which have been carefully restored, including the coffered ceilings, solid oak parquet floors, original window detailing, and even the vaulted safe door — now repurposed as the door to the ladies’ toilets. More modern touches include booth seating, oak and steel interior wall cladding, and a halo-lit bar.

Rumpus continues to champion its regenerative farming background, sourcing ingredients with a strong emphasis on animal welfare and sustainability. Beef is supplied from the family’s own farm in Slaithwaite, which uses a grass-based, rotational grazing system, enhancing biodiversity while supporting healthy soils and pasture regeneration.

The new menu stays true to the restaurant’s founding principle — simple food, done well — with the addition of two signature burgers, flat iron steaks, fresh salads, and a curated selection of sides.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rumpus Slaithwaite Team: Mert Dedeoglu, Fraser Morrison, Brooke Mallinson, Harry Garside

These menu updates will also be reflected at Rumpus’ second site in Saltaire, which opened in 2021 in the former Paul Binns butchers’ premises on Bingley Road. The 30-cover restaurant and takeaway shares the same values of sourcing and sustainability, and will align with Slaithwaite’s updated offer to ensure continuity across both venues.

The drinks offering includes local favourites from Saltaire Brewery, plus house-made lemonades.

Rumpus now employs 50 staff across its two sites, with Mert Dedeoglu serving as operations chef, and Rick Prosser leading the Saltaire team as general manager.

“The move means better efficiency, storage and space to grow,” Harry adds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The hospitality industry moves at pace, so adapting and evolving is essential. This new chapter allows us to do just that. It’s also a way to be part of Slaithwaite’s evolving story and contribute to its growth while preserving what makes it special.”