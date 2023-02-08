A new 11-storey student accommodation block and a care home are to be built on disused land on the outskirts of Sheffield city centre.

Sama Investment Group has been granted planning permission to build a 498-bed purpose-built student accommodation and an 85-bed care home at the site on Maltravers Road, close to Sheffield Hallam University.

Sama’s two schemes for the hilltop site – named ‘Parkhill Views’ – is set across a 1.7-hectare plot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first is a high quality 11-floor student block comprising of 354 studio rooms and 144 cluster flats. Set further back and separated off from the student accommodation will be a three-storey care home, with each development having its own dedicated access.

The site of the planned new student tower block

Bilal Ahmed, the co-founder and chairman of Sama Investment Group, said: “This large, barren plot on Maltravers Road has long been an eyesore for locals.

"It’s tremendous that Sheffield City Council have backed our plans to transform the site with attractive schemes for a new care home and purpose-built student accommodation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"By housing some of Sheffield’s 60,000 student population in large purpose-built facilities like Parkhill Views, we will help free up rental property in the city for other residents, which in turn will ease the housing crisis.”

Axis Architecture have worked with Sama to create a village-like environment for residents of the purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA). Alongside the 354 studio rooms are twenty-four six-bed (144 in total) en-suite cluster flats.

The accommodation will include an indoor sports area and gym, a cinema, a laundrette, and cycle storage.

Communal areas comprise of two gaming lounges, two dining areas, a roof terrace, an 867sq. m first floor landscaped courtyard, and 274 sq. m terrace on the sixth floor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 1,315 sq. M of brown roofs, spread over two floors, will increase the biodiversity of the site.

Sama’s second scheme on the Maltravers Road brownfield site is a three-storey care home.

It will contain a café, a hair salon, and a family room.