The utterly appalling mass stabbing aboard a Doncaster to London train on Saturday evening has deeply shaken the nation.

Initial eyewitness accounts have revealed the extraordinary bravery and heroism of passengers confronted with a truly terrifying situation with no ability to escape a moving train.

Huge credit must also go to the train driver who got the train to the nearest station as quickly as possible so the police could intervene within minutes and detain two suspects.

While the central focus is obviously rightly on those badly injured and now fighting for their lives, those who witnessed the incident will also be processing the shocking event for a long time to come as they come to terms with what unfolded.

Forensic investigators at Huntingdon train station in Cambridgeshire, after a number of people were stabbed on a train on Saturday. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

It happened less than a week after a triple stabbing in Uxbridge resulted in the death of Wayne Broadhurst, a man who had been taking his dog for a walk. Last month also saw a fatal knife attack on a Manchester synagogue.

The circumstances of the separate incidents are yet to fully come to light but the bleak reality is they collectively paint a picture of a nation where ordinary people going about everyday activities cannot feel entirely secure about their safety.

It is important to note that police forces across England and Wales have recorded a drop in knife offences and homicides to a historic low.

But the nature of these recent attacks is deeply troubling and unsettling.

When people have to think twice about what should be simple and safe activities such as going on public transport or taking their dog for a walk, the country is not in a good place.