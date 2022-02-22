Huge industrial unit opposite Siemens' £200m railway factory in Goole set to open later this year

Trebor Developments has submitted planning for a new unit at “Point 36, Goole”, located on Tom Pudding Way in Goole, opposite Siemens’ £200 million new manufacturing facilities.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The planning application provides for a single unit on the site that extends to 5.90 acres and will be suitable for B2 or B8 uses. The unit will be delivered on a speculative basis and available for early occupation for fit out in late 2022, subject to planning.

Greg Dalton, development manager for Trebor, commented: “We are delighted to have submitted planning for our next Yorkshire development and look forward to delivering more much needed new build industrial and logistics space for the region. We are encouraged by the early interest.”