Huge logistics development to be built off A1M as Panattoni buys 65-acre site

Panattoni, the largest logistics real estate developer in the UK and Europe, has acquired a prime 65-acre site on the Nottinghamshire/Yorkshire border with planning consent for more than 1.2 million sq ft.

The two-phase development, called Panattoni Central A1(M), by junction 34 of the A1(M), has been acquired from Mulberry Developments in an off-market deal.

In the first phase, Panattoni will commence construction of what will be the largest-ever speculative logistics unit in the north of England, a building of 770,000 sq ft, in the autumn. Practical completion is expected in September 2025.

A new logistics site is to be built off the A1(M)

The remaining 27-acre plot, which already benefits from reserved matters planning consent for a 461,000 sq ft building will initially be marketed on a build-to-suit basis.

Dan Burn, Head of Development North West & Yorkshire at Panattoni, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for us to acquire a prime logistics site in an established location by the A1(M).

"The development provides us with the opportunity to capitalise on the dearth of supply of XXL units across the country”.

A spokesperson added: “Panattoni 770 Central A1(M) is in a strategic location with easy access to local and national distribution routes, including the A1(M), M1 and M62 as well as the east coast ports. Major distribution occupiers in the immediate vicinity include Culina, B&Q, Butternut Box and Daher Aerospace.

"Panattoni remains focused on the big box market, where there is a scarcity of supply and strong demand for units of 400,000 sq ft and above.”