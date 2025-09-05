Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The firm said the move “cements its position as an international craft brewery”, with 14 of its beers now shipping overseas.

Wayne Smith, co-founder of Brew York, said: “When we founded Brew York nearly ten years ago, we could only dream of seeing our beers poured on the other side of the world.

“China’s appetite for craft beer is booming, and we’re thrilled to be part of that story – bringing the creativity and character of Brew York to an entirely new audience.”

The firm’s initial shipment to China includes five pallets of beer sent via air freight, with the beers expected to travel from Brew York’s cold store to being served in China in less than 10 days.

To celebrate, Brew York will be hosting a series of tap takeovers in key cities across the country, including Beijing, Chengdu, Guangzhou and Guiyang.

Sam Warren-Close, export and logistics manager at Brew York, added: “This project is a huge step forward for our export strategy. Getting our beers from York to China in under 10 days ensures drinkers can experience Brew York exactly as we intended – fresh, flavourful, and full of character.

“With a bold expansion into Asia and a continued focus on its European markets, Brew York is set to make 2025 a landmark year in the brewery’s international journey.”

The move comes after the team behind Brew York announced earlier this year that it was set to open a new street food venue in Chapel Allerton, Leeds.

Titled Brew+Bao, the venue is a collaboration between Brew York and YUZU Street Food.

Mr Smith said at the time: “We have been searching for the perfect location to launch our first Brew+ venue, and the eclectic and vibrant Chapel Allerton completely won us over. It’s the ideal place for our new Brew+Bao concept.”