Hull-based cloud services provider Giacom on course to record £100m turnover this year

A Yorkshire-based cloud services provider which is on course to record £100m turnover this year has been honoured at a major awards ceremony.

Giacom has been named Cloud Company of the Year, with the company’s CEO Mike Wardell also receiving a major personal accolade.

Hull-based Giacom provides cloud services to more than 3,600 partners, who in turn support a network of 80,000 small and medium-sized business partners across the UK.

In a statement, the company said: “Joining forces with Digital Wholesale Solutions (DWS) in 2020, Giacom has continued to see impressive growth in recent years, with revenue expected to grow to £100m in the current financial year.

Giacom CEO Mike Wardell receives the Channel Champion Award from Claude Schuck, AVP for Northern Europe and Benelux at Exagrid.

“Giacom’s rapid growth and exceptional customer service was recognised at the at the SDC (Storage, Digitalisation and Cloud) Awards 2022, held at the Royal Garden Hotel in London.”

Giacom won Cloud Company of the Year for its Cloud Market platform and was also named runner-up in the Cloud Platform Innovation of the Year category. CEO Mike Wardell was named Channel Champion.

He said: “I’m delighted that Giacom has been recognised as a leader in the cloud services sector. Customers are at the centre of everything we do and to receive these accolades before our industry peers is a huge endorsement of everything we’ve achieved.

“On a personal level, I’m honoured to have been named Channel Champion, but this award is about so much more than me. I’m fortunate to be surrounded by a talented and dedicated team who all share a common goal to provide a smooth, hassle-free experience for our customers.”

