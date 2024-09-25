Hull-based engineering business C Spencer delivers increased turnover and profits

The company reported turnover of £61.4m in the year ending March 31 2024, an increase of £3.9m on the previous year.

Pre-tax profits doubled to £3m, from £1.5m the previous year.

C Spencer Ltd trades under the Spencer Group brand and delivers engineering and construction services to its blue-chip client base in the rail, bridges, industrial, infrastructure and energy markets.

The Hull-headquartered business was founded by executive chairman Charlie Spencer OBE in 1989. The company is a world leader in high-level bridge works, having developed the trademarked Cable Crawler gantry system to enable dehumidification work to prevent corrosion of cables on the Severn, Forth Road and Humber suspension bridges, as well as the Alvsborg Bridge in Sweden.

During the 2023-24 business year, C Spencer Ltd completed a number of major schemes, including projects to deliver a temporary walkway on the listed Connel Bridge near Oban in the Scottish Highlands, and the complete refurbishment and rebuilding of the historic Union Chain Bridge, which crosses the border between England and Scotland.

Contracts currently being delivered by C Spencer Ltd include a £36m project to enhance Tyseley rail maintenance depot in Birmingham, on behalf of West Midlands Trains and Network Rail.

The company is also delivering an international project to create a bespoke access system to inspect cables on the new Pattullo Bridge in British Columbia, Canada. More recently, the business won a £23m contract to design the site layout and deliver the enabling works for the UK’s first commercial scale liquid air long duration energy storage facility, which is being developed at Trafford Energy Park in Carrington, Manchester.

Mr Spencer said: “Our latest accounts reflect a very positive performance over the year, despite difficult market conditions.

“There was considerable economic uncertainty during the year, which had a negative impact on investment decisions.

"Against this backdrop, we continued to secure a healthy pipeline of new work, from both existing and new clients, while delivering projects to an exceptionally high standard.

Mr Spencer added: “More recently we have seen activity start to recover, which is improving confidence in the construction and engineering markets and bodes well for our business going forward.”