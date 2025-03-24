Hull-based Rubicon Bridge launches software to £61bn European market

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rubicon Bridge, which is based in Hull’s C4DI (Centre for Digital Innovation) tech hub, is helping sports nutrition brands overcome the barriers that prevent them from expanding into international markets.

The business was founded by Kathryn Brown, who has decades of expertise in leadership roles within regulations and compliance businesses.

A spokesman said Rubicon Bridge’s Reg Tech Tool has already revolutionised regulatory compliance for food supplements and vitamins.

From left, Rubicon Bridge’s Chief Revenue Officer Alan Worthing, Business Development Director Lee Gray and Managing Director Kathryn Brown. The Yorkshire-based RegTech business has announced an expansion into the £61 billion European sports nutrition market. (Photo by Josh Dowler Photography)

The spokesman added: “The sports nutrition market is projected to grow at 7.1 per cent between 2024 and 2030, representing a significant opportunity for brands looking to expand internationally.

“The UK and Germany in particular have shown strong consumer interest in sports nutrition products, while Amazon EU represents the second-largest Amazon marketplace after Amazon.com.”

Rubicon Bridge Business Development Director Lee Gray said: “Customer demand has been a key driver for this expansion. Many brands we’ve worked with historically have both sports nutrition and vitamins in their product ranges and, until now, we’ve only been able to help them with the latter.

“This expansion is about better supporting our existing customers while entering an exciting product category.”

“American brands have some of the best sports nutrition products, often years ahead due to their innovation cycle and research capabilities,” he added.

“Our vision is to help those brands bring their products to the UK and EU, making them available to consumers in these regions.”

The spokesman added: “The expansion follows almost a year of research and development to ensure the Reg Tech Tool can effectively address the unique challenges of sports nutrition products.

“The tool allows brands to quickly check ingredient compliance, determine which European countries they can sell in, and automatically generate compliant packaging and listing copy in multiple languages. It also provides automatic notifications of regulatory changes, helping brands maintain compliance over time.”

"Rubicon Bridge’s Reg Tech Tool currently unlocks ecommerce markets in nine European countries, with plans to add more in the coming months.

The technology has already become part of Amazon’s European Service Provider Network, the statement added.