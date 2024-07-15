Hull-based Spencer Group appointed on pioneering new energy storage plant

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spencer Group will deliver a £23m contract to design the site layout and deliver the enabling works and civils for a first-of-its-kind energy storage facility which is being developed at Trafford Energy Park in Carrington, Manchester.

The £300m development by Highview Power will store surplus electricity generated from wind and solar, and will be the first commercial-scale plant in the UK to deploy a pioneering new technology known as liquid air energy storage.

Developed by Highview Power in the UK over the past 17 years, the technology allows renewable energy to be stored for up to several weeks, longer than battery technologies.

Once complete, the new plant will have storage capacity to provide enough energy to serve the needs of 480,000 homes.

Spencer Group executive chairman, Charlie Spencer OBE, said: “Highview Power is a leading player in helping the UK achieve its net zero targets and is addressing the key issue of energy storage.

“We’re delighted to be involved with this exciting and pioneering project, which promises to reshape the future of renewable energy.

“We have a strong track record of delivering large-scale energy projects and we’re excited to expand our portfolio of works within this field with a project that will play a key role in the UK’s energy transition.”

The technology works by converting excess energy into liquid air, which can be stored, before being converted back into electricity when power is required.

Spencer Group’s Civils Division will begin work on site in late 2024, with the plant expected to be operational in 2026.

The Carrington development is expected to create more than 700 jobs.

