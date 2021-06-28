Hull-based Willerby is taking on 30 new members of staff in Yorkshire

Hull-based Willerby is taking on more than 30 apprentices across a range of roles, in what will be the largest single intake in the company’s 75-year history and three times as many as on any previous occasion.

It comes after Willerby launched a major recruitment drive in April for a new production line at its Hull headquarters in response to surging demand for high quality holiday homes.

Almost all of the 100 roles for the new production line, which is due to open early next month, have now been filled, taking Willerby’s workforce to more than 1,100.

Willerby currently produces 7,500 holiday homes, lodges and residential park homes each year and the new facility will increase capacity to more than 8,000.

The latest roles include Level 2 and Level 3 apprenticeships in carpentry, finance, engineering, IT, electrical, marketing and customer care. The new apprentices are due to start in September.

In addition to its existing relationships with local training providers, Willerby will be partnering with Hull Business Training Centre and East Riding College to deliver the apprenticeships.

Willerby CEO Peter Munk said: “Our business continues to grow and this huge intake of apprentices is the next step in our drive to meet increasing demand for holiday homes, as well as developing fresh new talent for our business and industry.

“More and more people are now discovering the significant benefits of staycations and short breaks in the UK and embracing the holiday home lifestyle.