Hull business event series secures backing from government-funded programme

The Power Hour, which the 43 Clicks North agency introduced as DigiHull in 2019, will be supported at its 11th event by the HEY Business Growth and Skills Hub.

Marisa Crimlis-Brown, senior client strategist at 43 Clicks North and lead presenter of the event, said: “It’s great that Creative Growth are using our brand-themed Power Hour to build their own brand and promote the link between the digital and creative sectors.

“Power Hour is all about sharing ideas and promoting collaboration among digital agencies and the wider business world and the partnership with Creative Growth is already providing new opportunities in digital.”

Marisa Crimlis-Brown, senior client strategist at 43 Clicks North.

The next, which will take place on on Friday October 18, will focus on the theme of building a brand.

The main speakers at Power Hour will be John Lyons, a former senior executive with LEGO who has also worked with other global brands including Deutsche Bank and Manchester United and and Stephen Kenwright, director of strategy and digital marketing at the Leeds-based creative content agency Ride Shotgun.

Creative Growth is one of 12 regional programmes funded across England by the Department for Culture, Media, and Sport (DCMS).

The programme is being delivered by the HEY Business Growth and Skills Hub in partnership with Hull City Council, East Riding of Yorkshire Council, and the University of Hull, and its now recruiting for its third round.

The programme is open to sectors including marketing and PR, IT, audio and visual media, design, fashion, crafts and performing arts.

The Hub has identified the creative sector as already embracing more than 1,430 firms in the region, employing around 13,420 staff and contributing over £527m of Gross Added Value to the local economy.

Andrew Richardson, create growth programme manager for HEY Business, Growth and Skills Hub , said: “We see events like Power Hour as providing the social opportunities for business in the digital world to share their ideas, experiences, and knowledge on the themes that matter most to them.

