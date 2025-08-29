Hull: Eclectic Music launches new wellbeing service

Members of a music academy are promoting a new service which aims to improve the health of local workers.
Greg Wright
By Greg Wright

Deputy Business Editor

Published 29th Aug 2025, 13:15 BST

The partners at Eclectic Music are playing the harp, flute and guitars as part of a wellbeing package for businesses in Hull.

Danny Thompson, creative director, producer and founder of Eclectic Music, said: “I kept hearing from business people how stressed their teams are and I wanted to look for a new angle. Music makes everybody feel good one way or another.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“From there we have launched a complete wellbeing package, tailored wellbeing solutions for a thriving workforce. So far it has only been promoted through our own business channels, social media and some health and wellbeing events but now we are spreading the word.”

Operating from the Grade I listed Maister House in High Street, Hull, Eclectic Music specialises in tuition for adults. The business also works with two large adult community ensembles.

Related topics:Danny ThompsonHull
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice