Hull: Eclectic Music launches new wellbeing service
The partners at Eclectic Music are playing the harp, flute and guitars as part of a wellbeing package for businesses in Hull.
Danny Thompson, creative director, producer and founder of Eclectic Music, said: “I kept hearing from business people how stressed their teams are and I wanted to look for a new angle. Music makes everybody feel good one way or another.
“From there we have launched a complete wellbeing package, tailored wellbeing solutions for a thriving workforce. So far it has only been promoted through our own business channels, social media and some health and wellbeing events but now we are spreading the word.”
Operating from the Grade I listed Maister House in High Street, Hull, Eclectic Music specialises in tuition for adults. The business also works with two large adult community ensembles.