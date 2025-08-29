Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The partners at Eclectic Music are playing the harp, flute and guitars as part of a wellbeing package for businesses in Hull.

Danny Thompson, creative director, producer and founder of Eclectic Music, said: “I kept hearing from business people how stressed their teams are and I wanted to look for a new angle. Music makes everybody feel good one way or another.

“From there we have launched a complete wellbeing package, tailored wellbeing solutions for a thriving workforce. So far it has only been promoted through our own business channels, social media and some health and wellbeing events but now we are spreading the word.”