Hull eco-cleaning product manufacturer’s focus on concentrated products results in 5.7 tonne plastic saving

Hull-based eco-cleaning product manufacturer Bio-D’s focus on creating concentrated formulas for its cleaning products has saved over 5.7 tonnes of plastic from being used over the past three years.

This 5.7 tonne saving, from this initiative alone, is a result of the company using less packaging for more product since placing focus on concentrated products.

Setting itself a goal in 2020 to increase the concentration of more of its products, there are now 15 concentrated products in the Bio-D range.

In particular, Bio-D’s Extra Concentrated Fabric Conditioner formula has reduced the required dose of product from 50ml to 30ml compared to its predecessor. This means that for every three bottles shoppers bought before, they now only need to buy two. For this product alone, the change in formula has resulted in a 40% saving in carbon emissions during the manufacturing process.

Lloyd Atkin, managing director at Bio-D

This focus has also reduced the amount of water needed during the manufacturing process, which has helped lower water-related carbon emissions by 20% over the past year.

Lloyd Atkin, managing director at Bio-D, said: “It’s important for us to offer effective products that last longer for our customers without negatively impacting the environment.

“Creating concentrated products has been a priority for us over the past five years and being able to offer shoppers lower cost-per-use is something we’re really proud of.

“For example, when diluted for use, a five litre container of our Concentrated Floor Cleaner provides 75 uses per bottle. Priced at £19.49, this means that the concentrated formula now costs less than £0.01 per litre.

Bio-D creates a range of eco-friendly cleaning products

“Internal research has also shown that our Bathroom Cleaner and Fabric Conditioner are even twice as concentrated as some of our eco-friendly competitors in the market.”

Bio-D has prioritised sustainability since first founded in 1989, creating innovative solutions to reduce carbon emissions whilst providing powerful cleaning products for consumers. B Corp certified, its products are created using 100% plant-based and naturally derived ingredients, with a range also Allergy UK approved.