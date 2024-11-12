Hull firms join forces on remodel of £105m Science and Innovation Centre
The project brings together Hull-based Spencer Group and global consumer hygiene, health and nutrition company, Reckitt, which has its roots in the city.
Spencer’s Building and Civil Engineering team will remodel part of the ground and first floor of Reckitt’s Science and Innovation Centre and fit out vacated areas for laboratories and fragrance evaluation, as well as creating new ancillary spaces.
Rob Bratherton, operations director at Spencer Building and Civil Engineering, said: “This is a very exciting project and an excellent fit for us, as we’re highly experienced at working in tightly regulated sectors which have high levels of quality control.”
Opened in 2019, the £105m Science and Innovation Centre serves as the technical innovation hub for household name consumer health products such as Nurofen and Strepsils.
