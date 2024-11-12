Hull firms join forces on remodel of £105m Science and Innovation Centre

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The project brings together Hull-based Spencer Group and global consumer hygiene, health and nutrition company, Reckitt, which has its roots in the city.

Spencer’s Building and Civil Engineering team will remodel part of the ground and first floor of Reckitt’s Science and Innovation Centre and fit out vacated areas for laboratories and fragrance evaluation, as well as creating new ancillary spaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rob Bratherton, operations director at Spencer Building and Civil Engineering, said: “This is a very exciting project and an excellent fit for us, as we’re highly experienced at working in tightly regulated sectors which have high levels of quality control.”