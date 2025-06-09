Hull: IKEA to open its first store in city at Kingston Retail Park

IKEA is expanding in Yorkshire by opening its first store in Hull.

The new Plan and Order Point will open its doors on June 19 on the Kingston Retail Park.

IKEA’s Plan and Order Points are smaller stores, designed to provide customers with kitchen and storage planning services.

The statement added: “At these locations, customers can access in-depth home furnishing advice and expertise, assisting them in planning, purchasing, and installing their kitchens, bedroom and living room storage.”

IKEA is to open a Plan and Order Point in Hull’s Kingston Retail Park this month. (Photo provided on behalf of IKEA/ Victor De Jesus/UNP)

"The Plan and Order Point will also offer a collection area for online orders, with customers able to return IKEA purchases to the store. In addition to planning services, customers can browse and purchase from a curated range of 100 home furnishing accessories, available for immediate takeaway.”

Martyn Allan, IKEA Area Manager, said: “We are thrilled to introduce a slice of Swedish design and affordable home solutions to a new area of the UK. Our Plan and Order Points are the perfect place for customers to design their dream kitchen or storage solutions without breaking the bank. Beyond planning, these locations serve as an ideal hub for assisting individuals who live a distance from our Leeds and Sheffield stores, whether they're looking to order a new sofa, bed, or any other IKEA product.”