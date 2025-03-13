Hull KR: Public asked to share view on regeneration plans around stadium

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Super League club Hull KR is proposing to regenerate land surrounding its Sewell Group Craven Park stadium.

If successful, the proposals would result in the development of three training pitches, with one available for public use; new outdoor sporting facilities and the rejuvenation of the Waudby leisure centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Proposals would also bring forward two, large-scale retail stores, which would be occupied by leading UK brands, in addition to the development of a retail terrace, open, public spaces and extra car parking, as well as improvements to the stadium.

An impression of the proposals

A public drop-in event to discuss the plans will be held at the Waudby Centre on Thursday 20 March from 2pm to 7pm while a consultation website has been launched at cravenparkregeneration.co.uk.

Paul Lakin, Chief Executive at Hull KR said: “As an ambitious club, dedicated to the fans and the city we represent, we are incredibly proud to share our vision for the masterplan with the public – which could mean big opportunities for communities and for people’s lives within the city, and for the club itself.

“This scheme aims to significantly enhance the stadium footprint and turn us into an impressive sporting campus in East Hull. These proposals will set a legacy, long beyond the current custodian’s ownership – securing the future of our club, bettering our city and opening up fantastic opportunities for local young people – providing the right investment and infrastructure to help them to lead happier and healthier lives.

“We invite everyone to have their say on the plans, and make help to secure the best possible outcomes for communities across East Hull and beyond.”