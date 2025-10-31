Hull: Spencer Group delivers 'strong operational performance'

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spencer Group delivered turnover of £70m in the year ending 31 March 2025, an increase of 15 per cent on £61m in the previous year, which it said was driven by continued success in securing multi-disciplinary engineering projects.

In a statement to accompany the results, Spencer Group said: “Net cash inflow of £5.1m was achieved in the year, compared to £1.6m in the previous 12 months, driven by disciplined project management, prudent financial control and healthy margins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This strong performance transformed the balance sheet from an overdraft of £0.6m in the previous year to a cash position of £4.5m at year end.”

Spencer Engineering Group Ltd, trading as Spencer Group, has recorded strong results in its latest published accounts. (Photo supplied by Spencer Group)

"The published accounts include a non-cash impairment charge of £5.15m relating to a legacy green energy investment, reflecting the disposal of the Energy Works (Hull) plant by its main investors. This one-off adjustment has no ongoing operational or cash impact and does not detract from Spencer Group’s positive cash generation and underlying profitability.”

Before exceptional items and goodwill, Spencer Group said it achieved a “healthy” trading profit of £3.2m, as it secured a growing portfolio of projects.

A spokesman said the trading profit in the year before, up to 31 March 2024, was £2.9m, so the group had recorded an increase of around 10 per cent on the previous 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Entering the 2025-26 financial year, Spencer Group had secured work in hand of £83m and a pipeline of future opportunities of around £300m, the statement said.

Charlie Spencer OBE, founder and Executive Chairman of Spencer Group, said: “These results highlight the continued strength and resilience of our business.

"While the impairment charge related to a historic investment has impacted our statutory profit, it is a non-recurring accounting adjustment with no cash consequence.

"Our operations remain robustly profitable, cash generative and well-positioned for sustained growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re pleased to have increased turnover by 15 per cent, strengthened our cash position, and boosted our secured order book.

"This success reflects the dedication and talent of our people, the trust of our clients, and our long-term commitment to delivering engineering excellence across critical infrastructure sectors."

Spencer Group delivers complex engineering and construction services for its blue-chip client base in the rail, bridges, infrastructure and energy markets.

The statement added: “During the year, the business achieved an exceptional strike rate of almost 50 per cent of tenders won and

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

was successful in securing three national frameworks, opening up new contract opportunities.”

Spencer Group is a founding partner of Ron Dearing University Technical College in Hull and provides work placements and apprenticeships to develop the next generation of engineers.

The business has now taken on more than 65 apprentices from the employer-led school over the past seven years.

The Spencer Group was founded by Executive Chairman Charlie Spencer OBE in 1989.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group is a principal infrastructure contractor for Network Rail, operating nationally on a variety of complex rail infrastructure projects, both directly and for a number of train operating companies.