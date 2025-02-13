Hull Trains drivers to strike as Aslef fights sacking of colleague over safety row

By Alan Jones, PA Industrial Correspondent
Published 13th Feb 2025, 00:00 BST
Drivers at Hull Trains are to stage a series of strikes in a dispute over the sacking of a colleague.

Members of Aslef will walk out on every Friday between March 7 and April 25 and every Saturday between March 8 and April 26, after previously voting overwhelmingly to take industrial action.

The union said the driver had been unfairly dismissed after raising a safety concern, which the company denies.

Mick Whelan, Aslef's general secretary, said: "The company's failure to act responsibly has impacts not just for rail workers and passengers at Hull Trains but right across the wider rail industry.

Hull Trainsplaceholder image
Hull Trains

"We have a culture on the railway designed to keep everyone safe.

"Anyone who works on the railway should be able to report a safety concern without fearing they will be penalised, punished, or lose their livelihood."

Nigel Roebuck, Aslef's organiser in the north-east of England, said: "The company has got this completely wrong.

"It has ridden roughshod over the rule book, and all our agreements, and needs now to have a sensible rethink and do the right thing."

