Hull Trains partners with First Bus to offer direct access to Yorkshire Wildlife Park

Leading open-access operator Hull Trains has partnered with First Bus to offer people easy and direct access to Yorkshire Wildlife Park via Doncaster station.

Thanks to the new partnership, which officially launches on April 7, Hull Trains customers can now enjoy a seamless journey to one of the UK’s top wildlife attractions.

The collaboration provides an easy, integrated option for visitors travelling to Yorkshire Wildlife Park, with Hull Trains rail services arriving at Doncaster Station, allowing customers to connect with First Bus’ extended 357 service, which departs from the station.

The enhanced bus route drops visitors off directly inside the park entrance, making travel to the popular Yorkshire tourist attraction more convenient than ever. A return service to Doncaster railway station then ensures they can then also get home quickly and conveniently.

Jack Marriner-Brown visit Yorkshire Wildlife Park with Hull Trains as part of a recent film series.

Louise Mendham, Service Delivery Director at Hull Trains, said: “We’re working closely with First Bus to make it even easier for our customers to visit the incredible Yorkshire Wildlife Park and Resort as we head towards the summer holidays.

“We’re committed to making sustainable travel accessible and stress-free and this partnership offers a fantastic way to explore one of the region’s best attractions without needing a car. Whether you’re travelling from Hull, Grantham, Selby or London, this new link provides a smooth, sustainable and efficient way to reach the fantastic attraction.

“We recently teamed up with the attraction to celebrate English Tourism Week, which saw us create a special video with TV star Jack Marriner-Brown. Jack fed the lively sea lions and beautiful red pandas. We hope this convenient connection will help many more people enjoy the sights and sounds of the park.”

Lee Pitcher, Labour MP for Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme, commented: “Whether you are visiting Nobby the Polar Bear, Rocco the baby rhino, or catching a glimpse of the newly born Lion cubs, the one thing you want as you get off that Hull train service is to maximise your family time at our globally leading Yorkshire Wildlife Park. That’s why this new service by First Bus, linking Doncaster station to the park is a brilliant move. This should increase footfall, boost tourism and our local economy. I’m certain it’ll be a roaring success!”

First Bus’ extended 357 service operates hourly, seven days a week, offering exclusive ticket options, including a family return ticket covering two adults and up to three children. Clear signage is also being installed at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park entrance to guide visitors to and from the new bus stop.

Cheryl Williams, Chief Executive Officer for Yorkshire Wildlife Park, said: “The new partnership between Hull Trains and First Bus is a fantastic addition for our guests, offering more sustainable travel options and improving accessibility. We’re thrilled to see the connection launch and hopefully welcome even more visitors to experience everything Yorkshire Wildlife Park has to offer.”

Commercial Manager for First Bus Manchester, Midlands and South Yorkshire, Stephen Brito-Coll, said: “First Bus is excited to be partnering with Hull Trains to provide direct access to Yorkshire Wildlife Park, a premier attraction in South Yorkshire. By calling inside the Wildlife Park, this direct service will provide improved access to the park for the people of South Yorkshire. The service will also help attract more people into Doncaster through improved Rail and Bus links from the City Centre.”