Hull Trains praised for inclusive culture with award win at prestigious Spotlight Rail Awards

The pioneering open access operator Hull Trains is celebrating securing the ‘Diversity, Equity and Inclusion’ award at the prestigious Spotlight Rail Awards in London.

The widely recognised awards are a key date in the calendar for everyone across the industry, as they showcase innovative practices and outstanding contributions that drive progress.

The ‘Diversity, Equity and Inclusion’ award sees judges look at how entrants prioritise inclusive recruitment practices and create an atmosphere where all employees feel valued.

Hull Trains is proud to have worked hard to build a culture that promotes diversity and long-term career development, giving colleagues the platform to progress, regardless of their background.

The operator has worked hard to recruit more women into its workforce, with 52% of the team now female. In fact, 28% of Hull Trains drivers are women, well above the industry average of 6.5%.

Hull Trains also proudly supports a number of progressive causes, such as Pride. Last year marked the fourth year that the operator had partnered with Hull Pride, with the Hull Trains ‘heart’ logo used throughout the festival. The team have also helped campaigners attend pride events in other cities, including enabling two trailblazing LGBTQI+ campaigners to attend UK Pride in Doncaster.

Louise Mendham, Service Delivery Director at Hull Trains, was one of those who collected the trophy at the ceremony in London. She said: “This is fantastic recognition for our hardworking team. I’m proud to say that Hull Trains is a place where our colleagues can be themselves each and every day. We’ve fostered an environment where we can all grow and develop.