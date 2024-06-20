HullBid launches new venture to give helping hand to city's hospitality sector

The HullBID Supper Club was unveiled with a launch at Bilocca – the new training restaurant at Hull College – and will be rolled out from next week with a first season of six dates at destinations including local independents and big brands.

The initiative was inspired by the organisers of the Monday Night Supper Club which is now in its 10th year and which is liaising with HullBID to reach even more businesses in the sector.

Kathryn Shillito, HullBID executive director, said: “Our new Supper Club is a great opportunity for our members to network in a relaxed and informal setting and at the same time to support some fabulous city centre eateries.

Debra Gray (left), principal and chief executive at Hull College, and Kathryn Shillito, HullBID executive director, at the preview event in the Bilocca restaurant.

“We will be covering a variety of dining styles and cuisines and each venue has agreed to put together a bespoke, discounted menu for us, with HullBID providing a complimentary welcome drink at each event.”

The first HullBID Supper Club will takes place on Wednesday, June 26 at Bert’s Pasta Bar in Humber Street. Further events will take place every month through to November.

BID members were given a taste of what to expect with an exclusive lunch at Bilocca, named in honour of Lilian Bilocca and her fellow Headscarf Revolutionaries, who campaigned to improve safety for working at sea.

Samantha Dunion, general manager of the DoubleTree by Hilton in Hull, said: “The HullBID Supper Club is a great idea. It’s an opportunity to network in a different environment and to welcome so many businesses into our world.