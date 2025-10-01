Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hull-based J.R Rix & Sons started as a ship-building business in the 1870s and now has 22 individual companies under the Rix Group banner comprising everything from holiday home manufacture to fuel distribution.

It has just posted its results for 2024, which saw revenue drop to £531m from £591m the year before. A reduction in the price of oil and weakened demand in the leisure home sector have been cited as reasons for the fall in turnover.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gross profit showed an accompanying fall, slipping to £37.5m in 2024 from £43.2m in 2023, and profit before tax halved, from £4.8m in 2023 to £2.4m last year.

James Doyle says the business is still in a good position despite a challenging year. Picture Neil Holmes

Group managing director James Doyle said it had been a challenging year for the business, with both Rix-owned holiday home manufacturers – Victory Leisure Homes and Prestige Leisure Homes – making losses.

Mr Doyle said: “Revenue for the group decreased as a result of reduced oil prices and lower production of leisure homes, due to a significant drop-off in demand in the UK holiday market.

“These tougher market conditions reduced profitability for our petroleum businesses and caused our leisure homes businesses to make losses, which resulted in a reduction in Group profit before tax.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, given the challenges in the market, we are broadly satisfied with how the businesses performed. Our long-term strategy of reinvesting profit back into the business means we always remain well positioned to manage challenges in the marketplace and enables us to diversify into new markets to spread the overall Group risk.”

The group was also impacted by a reduction in windfarm construction activity affecting Maritime Bunkering – the Rix Group’s marine fuel supply operation – and Rix Shipping, which operates the company’s fleet of windfarm workboats.

However, Rix Renewables, which provides managed services for the offshore and onshore wind farm industry, saw its revenue increase by 100 per cent, and profitability increasing by 520 per cent.

Mr Doyle said the overall business remains in a healthy position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whilst significant heads winds were encountered in 2024, we have made good progress in many areas into 2025, to simplify and streamline the business.