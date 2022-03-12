How Hull's Leather Repair Company is supporting a new generation of craft workers

HE’s rubbed shoulders with one of Hollywood’s finest directors and established a business in a garden shed which has secured a global client base.

Richard Hutchins has always believed that it pays to think creatively. From an early age, he displayed a flair for spotting a commercial opportunity.

“I always wanted to run my own business,” he said. “When I was a child, I went out to the local woods and collected timber which I sold to local shops. When other kids did one paper round, I did three.”

The Leather Repair Company, based in Argyle Street, Hull city centre, was founded by co-owner Richard Hutchins in his garden shed in 1987. His wife Carolynne joined the business in 2003

The Leather Repair Company was founded by Mr Hutchins in 1987, repairing “things people could post”, such as jackets, handbags, shoes and motorcycle and car accessories.

It was established with the aim of protecting the environment by providing a longer life for quality, natural materials. Today, the company describes itself as inhabiting a “sweet spot” given the public’s appetite for avoiding waste and the renewed interest in craftsmanship. It has long sought to operate ethically with regards to the products it creates and how it packages and ships them.

Although he never shone in the classroom, Mr Hutchins always possessed a burning ambition and strong work ethic.

“I walked out of school and quit at 14, as I’m dyslexic and didn’t fit in at school,” recalled Mr Hutchins. “I wanted real life skills, not classroom banter. I was told I was a complete failure by my headmaster, but I have always been artistic and hard working.”

As a teenager, Mr Hutchins got a lucky break when he secured a job at Briggs’ timber, a company that sold timber and also had a collection of luxury cars.

“I worked for the wood side of the business after leaving school, but became besotted with the vehicles,” said Mr Hutchins.

“I took the opportunity to work for the company in the US, where I met John Frankenheimer, the famous film director.”

He apparently made quite an impression on Frankenheimer, whose political thrillers were synonymous with the Cold War’s darkest days. According to Mr Hutchins, Frankenheimer offered him the chance to audition for a part in 52 Pick-up, a crime drama.

“I didn’t audition as I wanted to tour America and look at cars!’’ Mr Hutchins said. “It was a fantastic opportunity to meet famous people.

“We were buying, selling and restoring cars. This work took great skill.”

When he returned home to Hull, he was determined to make his own mark on the business world. But the early days were far from easy.

“When I started the Leather Repair Company, the first few years were tough,” he said. “Most people running a business have times when they feel like chucking it all in. There were even times when I didn’t have enough money to provide fuel for my car.

“Today the business is rapidly expanding. We are setting up distributors in America and Taiwan. We’re planning to hire another four or five members of staff which would take our total staff numbers to 11 or 12. Turnover this year could be as high as £600,000.

“We had record turnover during the pandemic, because people spent more time at home which made them aware of the leather goods that needed repairing.

“They realise it is worth saving money by repairing them. The environmental impact of what we do is of paramount importance to us.

“Over the next four to five years, I hope to get to the point where we will have 30 members of staff and turnover of more than £3m.

Richard’s wife Carolynne joined the business in 2003 and the company’s innovations include a colour-matching app called Restorers Help, which can match and mix colours accurately for leather work.

The couple have also created a water-based leather treatment solution, which strips colour from leathers as part of the restoration process without the use of harsh chemicals.

The couple have developed the company as a one-stop shop for all things leather, offering a repair and restoration service for everything from car interiors to designer clothing; as well as manufacturing and selling their own treatment products around the world.

They also offer leather restoration franchises across the UK and abroad, and train other specialists in the intricacies of leather work, both in-person and via video calls beamed to everywhere from India to the US.

“The moment a customer walks through the door, I make them feel they have known us for years,” said Mr Hutchins.

“And without my wife, this business would be absolutely nothing. She’s controlled all the finances and got us to where we are today,

“Carolynne has had to do this due to me being dyslexic. With my passion for perfection and craftsmanship we make a great team.”

“We currently have three franchisees, in the West Midlands, Suffolk and London, and are putting in place an advertising campaign aimed at on-boarding more in different locations.

“Providing training is a major part of our business and in addition, we have more than 100 independent technicians across the UK. These are skills our country has lost but we want to bring them back. These are things a robot could never do.”

Since then, the firm has grown and now counts TV celebrities among its customers.

