The University of Sheffield, which owns the vacant building on Leavygreave Road, has submitted a planning application to Sheffield City Council to turn it into a café, restaurant, or social/leisure space
Phase one of the development, designed by Rance Booth Smith Architects, will retain three of the original facades.
Phase two, which would be subject to a future planning application and designs, would see expansion to the rear of the building.
A planning statement submitted with the application said: “Although owned by The University of Sheffield, the building is intended to be for public use, not just for students, creating a diverse space for visitors and offering job creation opportunities.”
Henderson’s Relish moved to a modern factory off Sheffield Parkway in 2013.