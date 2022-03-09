Plans lodged for former Henderson's Relish factory in Sheffield

Plans have been lodged to convert the former Henderson’s Relish factory in Sheffield into a public space.

By Lizzie Murphy
Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 4:45 pm

The University of Sheffield, which owns the vacant building on Leavygreave Road, has submitted a planning application to Sheffield City Council to turn it into a café, restaurant, or social/leisure space

Phase one of the development, designed by Rance Booth Smith Architects, will retain three of the original facades.

Sign up to our Business newsletter

Sign up to our Business newsletter

Phase two, which would be subject to a future planning application and designs, would see expansion to the rear of the building.

Former Henderson's Relish headquarters on Leavygreave Road, in Sheffield. Picture: Marie Caley.

A planning statement submitted with the application said: “Although owned by The University of Sheffield, the building is intended to be for public use, not just for students, creating a diverse space for visitors and offering job creation opportunities.”

Henderson’s Relish moved to a modern factory off Sheffield Parkway in 2013.

Read More

Read More
Henderson’s Relish building: Owner responds after demolition signs appear outsid...
University of SheffieldSheffieldSheffield City CouncilSheffield Parkway