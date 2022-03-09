The University of Sheffield, which owns the vacant building on Leavygreave Road, has submitted a planning application to Sheffield City Council to turn it into a café, restaurant, or social/leisure space

Phase one of the development, designed by Rance Booth Smith Architects, will retain three of the original facades.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Phase two, which would be subject to a future planning application and designs, would see expansion to the rear of the building.

Former Henderson's Relish headquarters on Leavygreave Road, in Sheffield. Picture: Marie Caley.

A planning statement submitted with the application said: “Although owned by The University of Sheffield, the building is intended to be for public use, not just for students, creating a diverse space for visitors and offering job creation opportunities.”