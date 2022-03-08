Unite Students, the owner, manager and developer of student accommodation, has announced the disposal of a portfolio of 11 properties, comprising 4,488 beds for £306 million to an affiliate of Lone Star Funds.

The disposal portfolio includes assets in Sheffield ( 1,700 beds), Reading (703 beds), Leicester (665 beds), Bedford (517 beds), Liverpool (390 beds), Birmingham (337 beds), Bristol (99 beds) and Leeds (77 beds), and has nomination agreements covering 46% of beds on short-term contracts.

Unite said the disposal is part of the group's portfolio management strategy, resulting in increased alignment to high and mid-ranked universities that deliver the greatest quality and value to students. It also sees the group exit certain smaller, less operationally efficient assets in cities such as Bristol and Leeds.

A spokesman said: "The disposals are priced in line with prevailing book value, which reflects an NOI yield of 5.7%. The properties were treated as held for sale in the balance sheet as at 31 December 2021 and the disposal is incorporated into the company's guidance for EPRA EPS of 41-43p for the 2022 financial year, which remains unchanged."

Completion will occur on 15 March on four of the properties in the portfolio for £51 million (Unite share: £11 million). The completion of the remaining properties will occur on 31 August 2022.

Richard Smith, Chief Executive of Unite Students, commented: "We have now completed the disposal programme set out at the time of our acquisition of Liberty Living in 2019. These disposals have increased the focus of our portfolio in the strongest university cities and ensure our ability to sustain rental growth over a longer time horizon.