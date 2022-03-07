More than 3,000 businesses were started in Doncaster last year as it became one of best places for enterprise

After many challenging years for businesses across the UK, Instant Offices, which helps employers search for office space, has analysed Companies House data to work out which UK towns and cities are fighting back with the strongest entrepreneurial spirit.

A spokesman said: "Instant Offices analysed the population to startup ratio across the country’s top cities to discover which locations saw the highest concentration of entrepreneurs in the last 12 months. The data revealed the top locations for entrepreneurs launching new ventures.

Manchester came out on top as the UK’s most entrepreneurial city, with a 23% increase in the number of businesses registered in 2021. This means one company was registered per every 31 people living in the city.

The data showed that after Manchester, Preston and Doncaster are in second and third positions respectively. Both of these cities have seen significant growth in business over the past two years since the pandemic started.

In Doncaster, 3,067 companies were established in 2021, which is a 26.9 per cent growth on the previous year, according to data analysed by Instant Offices.