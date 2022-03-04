Thousands of jobs created in Leeds after Logic Leeds logistics hub attracts occupiers including Amazon and John Lewis

Muse Developments' 15-year regeneration of the award-winning Logic Leeds logistics hub is nearing completion.

Logic Leeds, which is close to Junction 45 of the M1, has delivered more than 1.2m sq ft of prime employment space in the last eight years.

Since the 110-acre Logic Leeds was first developed in 2016, thousands of jobs have been created with occupiers include Amazon, John Lewis and Premier Farnell.

In October 2021, Muse Developments also received planning consent for One City Park, an office building in the heart of Bradford city centre.

The development will transform the former police headquarters and help to address a shortage of office space in Bradford city centre

Muse is also working with Rotherham Council to deliver Forge Island, transforming the area into a vibrant mixed-use destination. The development will be set within a public square, complete with a new pedestrian bridge connecting the scheme to the town centre.

Muse Developments, which has more than 40 major mixed-use, multi-phase regeneration schemes across the UK, has contributed to the positive year end results released by parent company Morgan Sindall Group plc, the construction and regeneration group.

Matt Crompton, managing director at Muse, said: “With well-documented challenges ongoing in 2021, our colleagues have risen to the challenge once again, continuing to work collaboratively with our partners to deliver place-changing regeneration.

“We remain in a strong position and continue to grow, with a broad range of developments across the UK in a variety of sectors and an extremely healthy forward pipeline.

“Our key focus continues to be, working with our partners to repurpose under-utilised urban areas to create sustainable, diverse and vibrant places driving economic growth, investment and opportunities for local communities.”